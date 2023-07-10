FBI joins in neighborhood canvass for New Bern toddler’s killer

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The FBI has joined New Bern police in searching for who killed Nia’Loni Sheptock.

The 19-month-old was shot in her car seat last Tuesday night as her father drove down LaGrange Street. Authorities say the shots were fired from a passing vehicle.

Last week, New Bern police canvassed the neighborhood, searching for clues in the murder, on multiple days after the shooting, according to a news release.

Today, police said the FBI joined them on a door-to-door canvass of the Duffyfield neighborhood for information on the toddler’s shooting.

The girl’s father, Nathan Sheptock, was inside the car and wounded in the shooting. The 22-year-old was treated and released at CarolinaEast Medical Center and arrested Wednesday night at ECU Health on an outstanding probation warrant.

The North Carolina Department of Adult Correction says the man is on probation on several charges including common law robbery. They said he was arrested for not reporting to his probation officer on June 21st, and for associating with a known drug dealer/user and failing to abide by his curfew on the night of the shooting.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction for the murder of Nia’Loni. This is in addition to the $1000 that is being offered by Craven County Crimestoppers for a total $6000 reward.

Police urge people with information on this case to come forward, noting that there are several ways to do that:

If you wish to remain anonymous, use the New Bern PD’s Tip411 system by texting the keyword NBPDTIP with your tip to 847411

NBPD Criminal Investigations Unit supervisor at (252) 672-4253

Craven County Crimestoppers at (252) 633-5141

Federal Bureau of Investigation: https://tips.fbi.gov/home or https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us FBI Command Center in Charlotte at (704) 672-6100

Baby found shot and in critical condition in New Bern

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.