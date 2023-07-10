Duplin County roads to close for two weeks today for upgrades

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Today multiple spots of a road in Duplin County will close and is expected to last a few weeks.

Between today and July 24, eight separate locations of NC 903 between U.S. 117 in Magnolia to the Sampson County line will close as the North Carolina Department of Transportation upgrades multiple pipes.

The work to the roadway is being done before it’s supposed to be resurfaced. Officials expect it only to take two weeks.

Drivers will be detoured onto U.S. 421, NC 41, and U.S. 117 to access either side of the closures.

The NCDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time for their commute and use caution around the work zone and where crews are present.

