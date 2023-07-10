Advertise With Us
Carteret County sheriff’s office to host internet safety presentation

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Deric Rush
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - The Internet Crimes Against Children unit at the Carteret County Sheriff’s is hosting a series of internet safety presentations to parents in the county beginning July 17.

The sheriff’s office data from the national center for missing and exploited children shows a significant increase in internet crimes against children since 2018. There are multiple crimes that increased – including charges like child sex trafficking, child pornography, and online enticement.

The internet safety presentation will use data the agency says it will collect leading up until the 17th from local and national databases to educate parents and guardians on the number of child victims reported.

The presentation will also highlight tips for monitoring apps on cell phones or other electronic devices that pose the highest risk for children on their devices.

“You wouldn’t let your child play in a neighborhood that you didn’t know anybody. It’s the same thing for the Internet this is not a one time we’re going to teach you all the tricks and trades that you need to know to keep your child safe on the Internet. They change daily, weekly, all the time. Essentially, anything that can connect to the Internet can be a mechanism for predators to sexually exploit your child,” said Carteret County Sheriff’s Office detective Cory Bishop.

The first of the series of presentations will take place at the Pine Knoll Shores Town Hall at 7 pm. The Carteret County Sheriff’s office says it will share dates, locations, and times for presentations in other parts of the county after they are finalized.

