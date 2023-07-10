Advertise With Us
Camp Lejeune Marine renders aid to family in crash

“I was like a robot going back to my training”
Lance Cpl. Joshua Diaz, a Miami native and rifleman with 2d Battalion, 8th Marines, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, receives an award during an award ceremony on Camp Lejeune(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - A Camp Lejeune-based Marine says he used his training when he came upon an accident on a back-country North Carolina road earlier this year.

Lance Cpl. Joshua Diaz, a Miami native and rifleman with the 2nd Battalion, 8th Marines, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division at Camp Lejeune, was driving to Jacksonville from Miami when he came upon an accident with one car in the ditch and another sitting in the road.

“When I ran up, my mind was blank,” said Diaz. “I was like a robot going back to my training.”

Diaz was able to get two children out of the car on the road and administer first aid until emergency services arrived and took over.

According to the Marine Corps, Diaz was trained extensively in vehicle extrication as well as being a combat lifesaver. Diaz also spent much of his childhood around EMS personnel.

According to 1st Sgt. Jared McManus, Diaz exemplifies the Marine Corps ethos since he’s been at the unit.

“No one was looking, he could have simply driven by but he didn’t,” said McManus. “He stopped and he performed what he did. Having that within a company, and within his platoon I think speaks volumes on his initiative.”

