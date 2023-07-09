Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Rain chances taper off tonight; Strong storms likely by Sunday evening

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We are stuck in a classic summertime pattern over the next couple of days as we will have a few disturbances along a weak cold front move into Eastern NC. These disturbances in the upper-level of the atmosphere will provide the energy and ingredients to help spark several showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. Some of these storms may produce locally strong gusty winds and hail

Isolated thunderstorms will first start to appear in a few spots by early afternoon on Sunday. Air temperatures will be able to reach the upper 80s to near 90 by the mid afternoon. Due to the potential for severe storms, Sunday and Monday will both be a “First Alert Weather Day”. In terms of when the bulk of the storms could arrive on Sunday, our First Alert Meteorologist Russell James recommends that you stay weather aware from about 5 p.m. through 11 p.m.

Despite the risk of storms, DO NOT cancel your plans this weekend. The summertime pattern comes with the territory. Instead of canceling, come up with an alternative plan. Be sure to have the rain jacket or umbrella on standby. Keep the weather alerts on, especially if you will be outside during the peak hours. In the event you start to see the weather conditions rapidly change, quickly head indoors.

SEVERE THREAT FOR SATURDAY, 7.9.2023 (WITN)

