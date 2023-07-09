Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Rain chances taper off tonight; Strong storms likely by Sunday evening

Potentially severe storms expected for Sunday & Monday
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Storms Possible Sunday and Monday
By Russell James
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We are stuck in a classic summertime pattern over the next couple of days as we will have a few disturbances along a weak cold front move into Eastern NC. These disturbances in the upper-level of the atmosphere will provide the energy and ingredients to help spark several showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. Some of these storms may produce locally strong gusty winds and hail

Isolated thunderstorms will first start to appear in a few spots by early afternoon on Sunday. Air temperatures will be able to reach the upper 80s to near 90 by the mid afternoon. Due to the potential for severe storms, Sunday and Monday will both be a “First Alert Weather Day”. In terms of when the bulk of the storms could arrive on Sunday, our First Alert Meteorologist Russell James recommends that you stay weather aware from about 5 p.m. through 11 p.m.

Despite the risk of storms, DO NOT cancel your plans this weekend. The summertime pattern comes with the territory. Instead of canceling, come up with an alternative plan. Be sure to have the rain jacket or umbrella on standby. Keep the weather alerts on, especially if you will be outside during the peak hours. In the event you start to see the weather conditions rapidly change, quickly head indoors.

SEVERE THREAT FOR SATURDAY, 7.9.2023
SEVERE THREAT FOR SATURDAY, 7.9.2023(WITN)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
Nalaoni Sheptock
ATF and Crimestoppers offering reward in New Bern toddler’s death
Traffic had to be rerouted around the intersection of Fire Tower Road and Corey Road, but the...
Woman freed after vehicle lands on its side on busy Greenville street
Police have identified the man who died early Tuesday morning.
POLICE: Planet Fitness parking lot death now homicide after autopsy finds gunshot wound
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th

Latest News

Police: Man in wheelchair struck by car while crossing intersection
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Storms Possible Sunday and Monday
Incoming storms are expected to surpass the severe weather threshold over ENC.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Storms Possible Sunday and Monday
Humane Society of Eastern Carolina Adoption Event
Humane Society of Eastern Carolina Adoption Event