Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Mix of sun & clouds early on then severe storms Sunday afternoon into the evening

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Your Sunday will start out with a mix of sun and clouds in the 70s then heating up into the 90s.

But as gorgeous of a day as it’ll be initial, come the afternoon --- we will have a good chance for severe weather rolling through Eastern Carolina.

Here are a few things for you to know:

WHAT TO KNOW FOR SUNDAY, JULY 9TH (WITN)

Both Sunday & Monday have the “FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY” status due to having the chance for severe weather.

As for Sunday, this chance spans all across ENC and into the Piedmont.

SEVERE THREAT FOR SUNDAY, JULY 9TH (WITN)

Many of our coastal counties along with both the Northern and Southern Outer Banks will be under a FLOOD WATCH from 2-10 p.m.

These storms will not only offer the potential for flooding but also have a chance for severe weather. We could see hear rumbles of thunder, see lightning but the greatest potential is for the strong damaging wind gusts and even hail.

Air temperatures will be able to reach the upper 80s to near 90 by the mid afternoon.

