Man removed from Emerald Isle hotel by Carteret County law enforcement taken into custody

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - Emerald Isle Police Department and the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office removed a man who barricaded himself in a hotel room.

Officials say at approximately 1:00 p.m., the man barricaded himself in a hotel room at the Islander Hotel and Resort in Emerald Isle.

Emerald Isle Town Manager, Matt Zapp, told WITN that local Emerald Isle law enforcement, fire, and EMS personnel responded immediately to the call. Additional resources from the Carteret County Sheriffs Office and surrounding law enforcement assisted.

At approximately 3:00 PM, the man was safely taken into custody.

No injuries were reported and all first responders are safe.

The man will be taken to Carteret Health Care for evaluation.

Zapp also told WITN, “On behalf of the Town of Emerald Isle, I wish to thank all first responders involved in today’s incident. Furthermore, we want ensure the public that the situation was isolated to the single suspect and is now resolved.”

Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Chief Detective, Major Jason Wank says Emerald Isle Police Chief Panzarella will release more information on any updates.

