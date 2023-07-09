First Alert Weather Day: Severe Storms Possible for Sunday & Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’ve already seen sporadic wind damage this week but better chances for severe weather may return on Sunday and Monday.

The WITN Weather Team has deemed these days as First Alert Weather Days due to the potential for severe thunderstorms bringing damaging winds and even the chance for hail. The storms will have added support from an incoming cold front and stronger upper-level winds, increasing the speed of the storms and the threat of damaging wind gusts.

Below are some important times to know about in terms of the storms on Sunday:

The storms are expected to arrive in the afternoon and last through the evening on Sunday. Severe wind gusts will be the most widespread threat we see. Hail will also be possible as storms initially develop.

Below are some important times to know about in terms of the storms on Monday:

Monday’s threat is conditional on the front not completely moving through ENC. Storms could start a little earlier than on Sunday as instability builds early. This could be more of an afternoon threat depending on the timing of the front. If the front is still near I-95, more of the area could see severe weather. If the front is already near or past the coast, this could limit the threat to just a few areas or remove the threat entirely.

Some areas have already seen plenty of rain this week. We’ll have to watch these areas for a flash flooding threat as more rain could have trouble draining. Check back for more updates over the weekend.

