Carteret Co. Sheriff’s Office invites parents to attend internet safety series

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The first in a series of presentations on the dangers of the internet will take place at 7:00pm on Monday, July 17, 2023 at Pine Knoll Shores Town Hall located at 100 Municipal Circle in Pine Knoll Shores.

The class sponsored by the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is geared for parents with children of all ages, specifically those who use electronic devices capable of connecting to the internet.

Deputies say these crimes are increasing at an alarming rate due and education and awareness can help prevent your child from becoming victimized.

They say more more presentations will take place in the Newport area and Down East area, and those dates will be sent out once they have been confirmed.

ICAC crimes includes online solicitation/grooming, child sexual abuse materials commonly referred to as child pornography, sextortion and other related offenses that sexually exploit our children through the internet.

For questions about these presentations please contact Detective Bishop at 252-728-8400, ext. 8849 or by email at joseph.bishop@carteretcountync.gov.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.