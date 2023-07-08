Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Texas police find 8 people injured by shooting at El Paso party, news report says

FILE - Police in El Paso, Texas, are investigating a shooting.
FILE - Police in El Paso, Texas, are investigating a shooting.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A shooting at a party in Texas wounded eight people on Friday night, according to a news report.

Police in El Paso said the shooting happened on Swan Drive near the El Paso Country Club in the city’s Upper Valley area around 9:45 p.m., KVIA-TV reported.

No information was immediately available about the victims but KVIA reported that police said they were transported to a hospital.

An El Paso Fire Department dispatcher told the station that three victims suffered serious injuries and three others suffered minor injuries, while the conditions of the other two were not immediately known.

Police did not say if any arrests had been made, KVIA reported.

The combined communications division of the El Paso Police Department and fire department did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
Nalaoni Sheptock
ATF and Crimestoppers offering reward in New Bern toddler’s death
Traffic had to be rerouted around the intersection of Fire Tower Road and Corey Road, but the...
Woman freed after vehicle lands on its side on busy Greenville street
Police have identified the man who died early Tuesday morning.
POLICE: Planet Fitness parking lot death now homicide after autopsy finds gunshot wound
Alejandro Hernandez Vazquez
DEPUTIES: Child abductor arrested after traffic stop on 4th of July

Latest News

Severe tornado damage has forced some businesses to remain closed
Damaged businesses still closed two weeks after EF-1 tornado
Planet Fitness gym members speak after man found dead in parking lot, man’s family releases statement
Autopsy shows that Jayden Harrison was shot and killed in gym parking lot
Planet Fitness gym members speak after man found dead in parking lot, man’s family releases statement
This combination of images provided by the Fort Worth, Texas, Police Department shows...
2 men arrested in Texas shooting that killed 3 and injured 8 at a gathering after a July 4 festival