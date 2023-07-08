Planet Fitness gym members speak after man found dead in parking lot, man’s family releases statement

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -“If anybody knows anything about who killed my cousin Jayden Harrison at Planet Fitness, please come forward.”

Those were words from a social media post made by 21-year-old Jayden Harrison’s family Friday, as they search for answers about his untimely death in the parking lot outside of Planet Fitness in Greenville.

Harrison’s death has shaken Planet Fitness gym members like Charles Edward.

“Usually, I park my car far away from the entrance but after hearing this, I might have to give that a second thought,” Edward said.

Police say they found Harrison dead in the gym’s parking lot on Thomas Langston Road after midnight on the Fourth of July. Police say they went to the gym for a cardiac arrest call, but the cause of Harrison’s death was inconclusive at the scene.

Police say a Friday afternoon autopsy showed that Harrison had been shot. Gym members at the Planet Fitness, believe the parking lot needs to have better lighting.

“It shouldn’t have had to come to this,” Edward said. “I’m pretty sure they’re probably investigating the manner, hopefully, they’ll make the right decision and get more lighting around here.”

“I usually come before dark, and usually try my best to leave before,” said Abdullah Awana, Planet Fitness gym member. “To stay safe.”

Police believe Harrison was working out on the night of his death, and many wondered why it took an autopsy to determine that he was shot.

Even in their own grief, Harrison’s family wants people to beware of their surroundings. They said, “I know it’s going to be a hard road ahead, but everyone needs to stay vigilant at all times.”

Greenville police wouldn’t say exactly how many times Harrison may have been shot or where on his body because it’s too early in the investigation.

Police also encourage anyone with information about the shooting to call crime stoppers at (252) 758-7777.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.