POLICE: Onslow County man dies after drowning in retention pond following Surf City police chase

SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is dead after police said that he drowned in a retention pond following a foot chase.

Surf City Police said on Saturday that officers spotted a vehicle in the area of 2700 Highway 210 that they confirmed to be stolen.

Officers said that Jonathan J’Anthony III, of Sneads Ferry, got out of the vehicle which led to officers trying to subdue him. Police said that J’Anthony assaulted an officer and then led officers on a foot chase towards an adjacent property and retention pond.

Police said when they tried to arrest the man, he went further into the pond and began to struggle.

Officials said that officers tried to rescue the man but that he ultimately drowned.

The officer that police said was attacked was treated for minor injuries.

We’re told the Pender County Sheriff’s Office dive team was able to recover J’Anthony’s body from the retention pond.

The State Bureau of Investigation has been contacted to lead the investigation into the case, according to police.

