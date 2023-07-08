New sanitation route changes for Greenville residents

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville, NC Public Works says they will begin the first wave of sanitation service changes as they adjust routes to make them more efficient.

Residents in the following areas will see their collection day change beginning Tuesday, July 11th, 2023: Southpointe, Shamrock, South Hall, White Oak Creek & Townhomes, Paramore Farms, Treetops, The Oaks, Glen Castle and Irish Creek.

Residents in the following areas will see their collection day change beginning Thursday, July 13th, 2023: Langston Farms, Savannah Place, Providence Place, Vancroft, Davencroft and Davencroft Village.

Officials say the collections include garbage, recycling and yard waste.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.