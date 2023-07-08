Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny morning with afternoon storms for Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Saturday is starting out in the most gorgeous of ways with lots of sunshine! But just know that we will see afternoon and evening scattered thunderstorms in some parts of Eastern Carolina.

Below is your “Dog Walking Forecast” featuring Guppy who was on this week’s FUR BABY FRIDAY. She’s looking for her forever home with the help of the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina and you can view the FULL SEGMENT by clicking here...

DOG WALKING FORECAST (7.8.2023) (WITN)

Isolated thunderstorms will first start to appear in areas around the Albemarle Sound and the Northern Outer Banks around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Then along parts of I-95 and areas between New Bern and Jacksonville around 3 p.m. We’ll continue to see storms throughout Eastern Carolina until about 11 p.m. on your Saturday.

SEVERE THREAT FOR SATURDAY, 7.9.2023 (WITN)

As for your Sunday and Monday, both days will be a “First Alert Weather Day” due to the potential for severe storms. These storms could bring damaging wind gusts and large hail along with rumbles of thunder and lightning. In terms of when these storms could start up on Sunday, our First Alert Forecaster Natalie Parsons recommends that you stay extremely weather aware from about 3 p.m. through 11 p.m.

Don’t cancel your plans this weekend! Early in the day looks drier before storm chances rise and it’s possible storms may miss you later in the day. The front may clear the area by the time storms develop on Monday limiting severe weather, but as of now there’s still a chance for stronger storms along the coast.

After Monday’s front, rain chances go down for the rest of the week, but can’t rule out the chance for isolated summer pop-up showers. And if those happen, they shouldn’t be as strong or even widespread as they have been in recent days. Humidity will also go down a bit too leading to higher afternoon temperatures.

