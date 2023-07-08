Humane Society of Eastern Carolina Adoption Event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina held a cat and dog adoption event Saturday from 10am-2pm.

The event was held at Capital Subaru of Greenville where people were able to stop by, look at dogs and cats, and decide if their home will be the animal’s forever home.

Those who attended could also find a food truck, band for live entertainment, adoptable dogs, and even kittens inside.

Community Engagement Coordinator, Morgan May said the event was a success as many were interested in adopting and even took paperwork home to discuss with their families.

“We’ve had some people interested in our kittens and it’s really getting them some socialization. We’ve got some dogs that are pretty new to our care so they’re getting to meet the people and have a fun outing. It’s helping out the dogs. It’s a beautiful day, very glad that we have had a beautiful day with the weather this week and just being able to get them some socialization and hopefully find their forever homes,” May told WITN.

For volunteer, Carter Hudson, he also enjoyed seeing the animals. “I’m working and then I’m also looking at all the other doggies and kittens,” Hudson says.

Those who couldn’t make it for all the fun can find more information on current available dogs and the process of adopting on the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina website.

May says you can also call the society to apply for adoption and set up an appointment.

