Police: Man in wheelchair struck by car while crossing intersection

(Credit: MGN)
By Tayvion Darden and WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man in a motorized wheelchair was hit while crossing a busy intersection in Greenville Saturday.

According to a spokesperson from The Greenville Police Department, the man was struck crossing Greenville Boulevard at the intersection of Hooker Road in front of Kings Convenience Store.

He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and is expected to recover.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and wasn’t injured. A Greenville Police spokesperson says it appears the driver had the green light at the time of the crash.

The investigation is still ongoing.

