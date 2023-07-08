FDA approves first drug for early stages of Alzheimer’s Disease

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Food and Drug Administration has announced that a medication called Lecanemab is now available for Alzheimer’s patients. The move clears the way for Medicare and other insurance plans to possibly begin covering the treatment.

According to the FDA, Alzheimer’s disease is an irreversible, progressive brain disorder affecting more than 6.5 million Americans. The disease slowly destroys memory and thinking skills and eventually, the ability to carry out simple tasks. While the specific causes of Alzheimer’s are not fully known, it is characterized by changes in the brain—including the formation of amyloid beta plaques and neurofibrillary, or tau, tangles—that result in the loss of neurons and their connections.

The manufacturer says the new drug is branded Leqembi and will be available via intravenous infusion twice a month for those confirmed to be in the early stage of the disease.

The FDA says that Leqembi has been on the market since January 2023, when it received accelerated approval from the FDA. However, the lack of full approval kept the drug from being covered by Medicare.

Spring Arbor Senior Living in Greenville, Executive Director, Elaine Bulla says they care for several residents with the condition.

“Every resident is different, everybody is in a different stage of their journey, so we have to go with them whatever stage they’re in, some residents yes, they can brush their teeth they can get dressed by themselves, they’re perfectly fine,” says Bulla.

North Carolina Alzheimer’s Association Executive Katherine Lambert says the study was conducted over an 18-month period.

“Folks would have a decline in their cognition on the placebo, those who were on Leqembi, their progression was another 5.3 months until they hit that same level of cognitive decline. So, it’s giving more time to people” says Lambert.

Bulla says family members often come to her with struggles dealing with their loved ones. And it’s important to be understanding.

“Be patient, be calm, enjoy the moment they’re in, do an activity with them, create new moments of joy. They’re not gonna remember what they ate yesterday and that doesn’t matter, create a moment of joy now” says Bulla.

Study results suggest the drug works for patients with mild dementia and other symptoms caused by early Alzheimer’s by clearing a sticky brain plaque that is linked to the disease.

