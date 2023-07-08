Damaged businesses still closed two weeks after EF-1 tornado

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -It’s been two weeks since an EF-1 tornado struck a popular shopping center in Kinston, ultimately leaving several businesses with severe damage.

Damaged businesses in the Kinston Plaza on Plaza Boulevard such as the post office are still closed, which some say has been an inconvenience for them.

The Postal Service Branch placed a sign on its door letting customers know that while the location is closed, they should continue to use the branch on 208 East Caswell Street temporarily.

Windows are still boarded up outside of furniture fair, the DMV License Plate Agency, and Spence Automotive as each business saw many be scattered during the tornado.

The DMV building also suffered roofing damage. It’s vice president previously told WITN the DMV would be moving to a temporary location like the post office. Elizabeth Jenkins isn’t happy about any of it.

“I didn’t know because I was on vacation,” Jenkins said. “All of a sudden, I come back and thought maybe I could send this package off today. Unfortunately, I can’t and now I have to go all the way to the main office on Caswell Street.”

There’s still no timetable yet for when the damaged businesses will reopen.

