Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Authorities search for “dangerous” inmate who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail using sheets

Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania. (Credit: City of Warren Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities were searching Saturday for an inmate described by police as “very dangerous” who escaped from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania using bed sheets, officials said.

Michael Burham was last seen wearing a blue denim coat from the jail, white and orange pants, and orange shoes, Warren police said Friday.

Burham was being held on arson and burglary charges and was a suspect in a homicide investigation, police said. He was also associated with a prior carjacking and kidnapping of a local couple, police said.

“He is considered very dangerous, and the public is asked to be vigilant and report anything out of the ordinary,” police said in a Facebook post.

Officials say he escaped by climbing on exercise equipment and using bed sheets tied together.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nalaoni Sheptock
ATF and Crimestoppers offering reward in New Bern toddler’s death
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
Traffic had to be rerouted around the intersection of Fire Tower Road and Corey Road, but the...
Woman freed after vehicle lands on its side on busy Greenville street
Police have identified the man who died early Tuesday morning.
POLICE: Planet Fitness parking lot death now homicide after autopsy finds gunshot wound
Alejandro Hernandez Vazquez
DEPUTIES: Child abductor arrested after traffic stop on 4th of July

Latest News

Ground staff pull over the rain cover onto Court no. 18 on day six of the Wimbledon tennis...
The rain returns to Wimbledon on Day 6 of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania.
Authorities search for "dangerous" inmate who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail using sheets
Amber alert issued for Rhy’Lea Dior Tyler.
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old girl in Beaufort County
NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT 0708