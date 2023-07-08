Advertise With Us
AMBER ALERT: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen heading to Alabama

Jocelyn Jacobs and Maria Gunn
Jocelyn Jacobs and Maria Gunn
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, an Amber Alert has been issued for 15-year-old, Jocelyn Jacobs Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the teen girl is a Native American, approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing around 135lbs.

Jacobs has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt, blue sweatpants with lettering “pink” down the left of the sweatpants leg.

The victim is believe to be with Maria M. Gunn, who is described as a 37 year old female with brown hair and brown eyes. Gunn also wears glasses occasionally.

The vehicle is heading towards Alabama and is a White Ford Explorer with Alabama license tag number 7252BK1. The vehicle also has Chrome Silver Trim on the rear displaying “Explorer.”

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on this case to call them immediately at (910) 733-9569, or call 911 or HP.

