Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old girl in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 3-year-old girl.

An Amber Alert was issued Friday night at 11:10 p.m. The missing child, Rhy’Lea Dior Tyler is described as a Black girl, about two feet tall, weighing about 30 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Tyler is described as having chubby cheeks, with the possibility of a mosquito bite on her left cheek.

Tyler is believed to be with 54-year-old Stephanie Lee Spencer. Spencer is described as a Black female, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds. She has brown eyes and a mix of red, brown, and black hair. She is said to walk with a limp and her left pinky is always bent.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 252-946-0101. You can also call Highway Patrol or 911.

