Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Hot Weekend with Daily Storm Chances

Storms Expected Each Day, Best Chance of Severe Weather Sunday and Monday
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Yet another hot day ending in scattered storms! It won’t be the last as storms stick around the next few days. Storm chances are highest between 3-9 PM each day through Monday. Heat index will reach the 90s on the coast and 100-105°F inland before storms develop.

Sunday and Monday are First Alert Weather Days due to the chance of severe weather. That doesn’t mean we can’t see severe weather on other days but that’s the best chance for stronger, more organized storms. Don’t cancel your plans this weekend! Early in the day looks drier before storm chances rise and it’s possible storms may miss you later in the day. The front may clear the area by the time storms develop on Monday limiting severe weather but right now, there still looks like a chance for stronger storms along the coast.

After Monday’s front, rain chances go way down for the rest of the week. Can’t rule out isolated, summer pop-up showers but they shouldn’t be as strong or as widespread as they have been. Humidity will fall a little too leading to higher afternoon temperatures but less of a heat index.

