Woman freed after vehicle lands on its side on busy Greenville street

Traffic had to be rerouted around the intersection of Fire Tower Road and Corey Road, but the roads have since reopened.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A woman had to be cut out of her vehicle late this morning after it landed on its side on a busy Greenville street.

Traffic had to be rerouted around the intersection of Fire Tower Road and Corey Road, but the roads have since reopened.

Firefighters had to remove the roof of the woman’s SUV to free her from the wreckage. There’s no immediate word on the extent of her injuries or what may have caused the crash.

We do know that two SUVs were involved and both drivers were taken to ECU Health Medical Center for their injuries.

Greenville police are investigating the accident.

