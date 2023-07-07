Weekend Powerball and Mega Millions total jackpot exceeds $1 billion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Lottery players can play for two jackpots that total more than one billion this weekend.

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot stands at $427 million and Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is $590 million. Powerball’s total is just short of the top 10 highest jackpot in the game’s history.

“What an exciting weekend this will be with two different chances to win a life-changing jackpot,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Remember to play smart as it only takes one lucky ticket to win.”

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

