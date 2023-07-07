Advertise With Us
Two swimming advisories issued in Carteret County

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - State experts say two swimming sites in Morehead City have high bacteria levels.

A swimming advisory has been issued for the west end of North River Bridge and the public access to the Bogue Sound. This is based on tests the North Carolina Marine Fisheries took over a span of thirty days.

When enterococci levels are high, people swimming or playing in the water have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illnesses or skin infections. according to the state.

The advisory is not a beach closing, nor does it affect the entire Morehead City and North River area. The impacted areas will have signs and warnings.

Marine Fisheries says that testing will continue until bacteria levels lower, and then the swimming advisory will be lifted.

