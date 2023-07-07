Two Martin County railroad crossings closing on July 13

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - CSX Corporation will be temporarily closing two railroad crossings in Martin County next Thursday.

The closing railroad crossings will affect McCaskey Road and Greenville Avenue (Highway 125 bypass) west of Williamston. The work is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and last until 5 p.m., weather permitting.

The Department of Transportation urges drivers to seek alternate routes for the day.

