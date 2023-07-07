Advertise With Us
Two Martin County railroad crossings closing on July 13

CSX sale
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - CSX Corporation will be temporarily closing two railroad crossings in Martin County next Thursday.

The closing railroad crossings will affect McCaskey Road and Greenville Avenue (Highway 125 bypass) west of Williamston. The work is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and last until 5 p.m., weather permitting.

The Department of Transportation urges drivers to seek alternate routes for the day.

