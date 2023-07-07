Tarboro K9 retires after impressive 10-year career
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - After 10 years of taking on the front-line task of tracking people, finding drugs, and locating evidence, Tarboro’s first working k9 is calling it a career.
According to the Tarboro Police Department, ‘Zeus’ was a multi-purpose German shepherd that was trained in narcotics detection, suspect tracking, building searches, evidence searches, protection, and apprehension.
Zeus spent his entire career with his trainer/partner Sergeant Lee Bailey.
Zeus’s official retirement date was July 1, he was given a traditional retirement party, complete with cake.
