Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Tarboro K9 retires after impressive 10-year career

Zeus took a bite out of crime...and his retirement cake.
Zeus took a bite out of crime...and his retirement cake.(Tarboro police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - After 10 years of taking on the front-line task of tracking people, finding drugs, and locating evidence, Tarboro’s first working k9 is calling it a career.

According to the Tarboro Police Department, ‘Zeus’ was a multi-purpose German shepherd that was trained in narcotics detection, suspect tracking, building searches, evidence searches, protection, and apprehension.

Zeus spent his entire career with his trainer/partner Sergeant Lee Bailey.

Zeus’s official retirement date was July 1, he was given a traditional retirement party, complete with cake.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nalaoni Sheptock
Police say New Bern toddler in car seat when struck by deadly gunfire
The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. downstream from the Port Terminal boating access in...
PITT COUNTY: Two injured after boats collide on Tar River
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
The fire was reported around 4:45 p.m.
GUC: Straight-line winds brought down power poles that sparked church fire
The fire was reported around 4:45 p.m.
Greenville Boulevard closed due to church fire, downed power lines

Latest News

Wreck at Firetower Rd and Corey Rd in Greenville, NC on July 7, 2023
All-way stop sign
All-way stop coming to Duplin County Monday
CSX sale
Two Martin County railroad crossings closing on July 13
Nalaoni Sheptock
Police say New Bern toddler in car seat when struck by deadly gunfire