SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WITN) - Storms are once again bringing down trees in ENC this week.

Severe storms brought down trees in Southern Nash County, including a historic oak tree that witnesses say snapped off during high wind.

Witnesses say the tree landed on two cars and also damaged a daycare center. No injuries were reported.

Tree lays on daycare in Spring Hope after storm. (WITN)

