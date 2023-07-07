Rocky Mount names new fire chief, director of new city department

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount has named two new department heads, including a new fire chief and a director of a newly formed city department.

City Manager Keith Rogers Jr. has appointed Darvin Moore as the city’s new fire chief and Michael Baughn as director of the newly created Central Services Department.

“Our Fire Department is internationally recognized for excellence, and I am confident in Chief Moore’s ability to lead us forward,” said Rogers

According to City Public Relations Director Kirk Brown, Moore has worked with the Rocky Mount Fire Department for more than 24 years, progressing through the ranks from firefighter to his most recent post as division chief of budgeting and logistics.

Moore will take over for Tracey Drewery, who served as interim fire chief following the retirement of former Fire Chief Corey Mercer on March 1.

“I am extremely grateful, honored, and humbled to have the opportunity to lead our outstanding organization,” Moore said. “With great enthusiasm, the Rocky Mount Fire Department’s commitment to protecting lives and property through quality and excellence in service is our number one priority.”

Baughn will lead the Central Services Department, which Brown says was previously a division of the Finance Department. According to Brown, the new department is responsible for city-owned property management, risk-management program, and mailing services.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to lead a new department,” Baughn said. “I will work closely with my team to improve the condition of our exceptional facilities and services.”

“The creation of the Central Services Department will help us enhance our financial operations and streamline services. I commend Mr. Baughn for taking on this new role and his continued excellence” said Rogers.

The appointments of both Moore and Baughn are effective as of Friday, July 8.

