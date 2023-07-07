Registration open for Riley’s Army Glow for Gold Gala

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tickets are now available for purchase for the inaugural Glow for Gold Gala benefiting Riley’s Army.

The celebration benefitting children with cancer and their families is presented by NC Off Road. It will be held Saturday, August 19 starting at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Greenville, located at 207 Greenville Blvd SE. Events include a cocktail dinner, live entertainment, raffle selections and more.

You can learn more about the event and reserve your spot by clicking here.

Promotional support on WITN of Riley’s Army Glow for Gold Gala is sponsored by 265 Shoes and Apparel.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.