Registration open for Riley’s Army Glow for Gold Gala

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tickets are now available for purchase for the inaugural Glow for Gold Gala benefiting Riley’s Army.

The celebration benefitting children with cancer and their families is presented by NC Off Road. It will be held Saturday, August 19 starting at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Greenville, located at 207 Greenville Blvd SE. Events include a cocktail dinner, live entertainment, raffle selections and more.

You can learn more about the event and reserve your spot by clicking here.

Promotional support on WITN of Riley’s Army Glow for Gold Gala is sponsored by 265 Shoes and Apparel.

