Public library installs metal detector as a safety precaution

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County Public Library has installed a metal detector which visitors are required to walk through before they enter.

Jennifer Whaley, the library’s director, shared that the metal detector started operation on June 12th.

“It’s scary that that has to be something in a public library,” said one resident of Onslow County, Michelle Harden. “We just relocated, and it is kind of scary to walk into a public library and see something like that.”

Prior to visiting the public library, Harden did not know about the security change.

“I didn’t know about it until I came in,” said Harden. “It is a little intimidating and it kinda makes you nervous on the reasoning why it has to be there.”

Another visitor, Linda Polhemus is taken aback by the setup, but she says she doesn’t mind the extra security.

“I was pleasantly surprised,” said Polhemus. “I was a little taken back because you think the library is a safe space, but you wouldn’t think it would be a necessity here.”

Whaley told WITN about her thoughts in a statement, “This is an initiative to offer a safer environment for all Onslow County staff and citizens that utilize the plethora of resources within the community outreach hub.”

While some community members agree, others say that reasoning is not enough.

“This is supposed to be a safe place for kids, it just makes you wonder what kind of issues they have to have that be a thing.”

WITN reached out to public libraries in Kinston, New Bern, and Washington. Kinston told us that they cannot speak on behalf of other library policies, but the other libraries did not call back.

WITN also reached out to Onslow County Communication Director Kevin Reopelle, but he declined to speak to us on camera.

The Onslow Public Library receives around 10,000 visitors every month, but in June, the number increased to almost 12,000 visitors. The library officials say that is why this new security initiative is so important.

