North Carolina Zoo announce purr-fect names for kittens

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Three mighty hunters now have names thanks to the public.

The North Carolina Zoo invited the public to vote in an online poll and they got over 15,000 responses for a trio of sand cats.

The female kittens were named Amira (Arabic name meaning “princess”) and Cleo (for Cleopatra, a previous and famous Egyptian queen) and the male was named Jabari (Arabic name meaning “brave/fearless”).

The triplets were born on May 11th to Cosmo and Sahara.

Desert Keeper Eric Mahan said, “Glad to see herding cats is just as difficult for cats as it is the rest of us, and yet first-time mom Sahara is doing a fantastic job with her very fast, very adventurous, and sometimes very naughty three kittens.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.