Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

North Carolina Zoo announce purr-fect names for kittens

Sahara and her three kittens Amira, Cleo, and Jabari.
Sahara and her three kittens Amira, Cleo, and Jabari.(North Carolina Zoo)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Three mighty hunters now have names thanks to the public.

The North Carolina Zoo invited the public to vote in an online poll and they got over 15,000 responses for a trio of sand cats.

The female kittens were named Amira (Arabic name meaning “princess”) and Cleo (for Cleopatra, a previous and famous Egyptian queen) and the male was named Jabari (Arabic name meaning “brave/fearless”).

The triplets were born on May 11th to Cosmo and Sahara.

Desert Keeper Eric Mahan said, “Glad to see herding cats is just as difficult for cats as it is the rest of us, and yet first-time mom Sahara is doing a fantastic job with her very fast, very adventurous, and sometimes very naughty three kittens.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nalaoni Sheptock
ATF offering reward in New Bern toddler’s death
The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. downstream from the Port Terminal boating access in...
PITT COUNTY: Two injured after boats collide on Tar River
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
The fire was reported around 4:45 p.m.
GUC: Straight-line winds brought down power poles that sparked church fire

Latest News

New Ber press conference
Nalaoni Sheptock
ATF offering reward in New Bern toddler’s death
Police have identified the man who died early Tuesday morning.
GREENVILLE POLICE: Death at Planet Fitness ruled a homicide
Zeus took a bite out of crime...and his retirement cake.
Tarboro K9 retires after impressive 10-year career