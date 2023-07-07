NC Governor vetoes three bills aimed at LGBTQ youth

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina General Assembly returns from its July 4 break next week and three recent vetoes by Governor Roy Cooper could soon be on the agenda.

On Wednesday, Cooper vetoed bills that would put restrictions on the LGBTQ community.

The first is a ban on gender-affirming healthcare for minors. The second would restrict transgender participation in sports from middle school through college. The third would limit classroom discussion about gender identity and sexuality in K-through-12 schools.

LGBTQ activists say they believe the bills are just the beginning of a larger hidden agenda for Republican lawmakers.

“These individual bills are not really about the issues they are supposedly talking about. They are a chip in the current culture wars that are going on in the United States, and we are insisting that we are using LGBTQ youth as a chip in a culture war” says LGBTQ activist Aaron Lucier.

State Representative Timothy Reeder is defending the bills, saying they are not an attack from the General Assembly.

“I don’t agree with the assumption or the narrative that these are anti-LGBTQ plus bills, the women’s sports bill really protects women’s sports and makes sure that there’s fair and safe competition,” says Reeder.

At least 20 other states have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming medical care for trans minors.

“If I had a child and my husband and I had a child, and they came into the classroom and you know my child started talking about their two fathers, this bill would specifically say that the teacher could not address that issue in any way or even talk about it. I want my child to be represented in that classroom as much as any other child” says Lucier.

Political experts say the governor’s vetoes likely carry little weight now that Republicans have a veto-proof majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. All three bills have been received back at the legislature which means they could be placed on the calendar as soon as the chambers convene.

Both the Senate and House of Representatives have scheduled sessions on Monday, July 10 at 3:00 pm. Neither chamber’s calendar currently has any business scheduled for Monday.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.