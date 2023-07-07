Man charged six months after deadly Goldsboro crash

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police have finally made an arrest in a deadly vehicle crash that happened more than six months ago.

Jakoree Harper has been charged with involuntary manslaughter from the December 6th crash on U.S. 70.

Killed in that crash was 15-year-old Jordan Cherry of Goldsboro.

Police said both Cherry and Harper were thrown from the vehicle and they were not sure just who was driving. The vehicle was stolen from Deacon Jones Chevrolet in La Grange.

A Wayne County deputy was making a business check at the dealership and saw the vehicle speed away from the dealership.

Police said after further investigation, they determined that the 19-year-old Harper was driving the stolen vehicle.

He was already in jail on other charges, and given a $75,000 secured bond on the manslaughter charge.

