Longtime Jacksonville women’s doctor passes away

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An eastern Carolina doctor described by his family as a national defender of women’s rights and an early pioneer of reproductive education for the public, has been laid to rest.

Dr. Takey Crist passed away on June 29th at the age of 85 following an extended illness.

He was on the Obstetrics and Gynecology staff of UNC hospitals and was an associate professor with the School of Medicine before returning to Jacksonville to open the Crist Clinic for Women in the 1970′s.

Dr. Crist’s family says his voice for women’s rights was amplified by his personal advocacy and respect from the medical and women’s organizations.

His clinic was also the site of protests over the years as it performed abortions. It closed permanently in 2016.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.