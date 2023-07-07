GREENVILLE POLICE: Death near Planet Fitness ruled a homicide

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Police Department says a suspicious death on July 4 is now being ruled a homicide.

Officers say they arrived at Planet Fitness on Thomas Langston Road shortly before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday after a reported cardiac arrest.

When they got there, officers say they found 21-year-old Jayden Harrison dead in the parking lot.

Police say that an initial examination by the medical examiner on the scene showed the cause of death was inconclusive; however, an autopsy conducted today by the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed Harrison had been shot.

Man found dead in Greenville Planet Fitness parking lot

A police department spokeswoman said it appears Harrison had been working out at the gym that night.

Police ask anyone with additional information about this case to call Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.

