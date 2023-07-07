FUR BABY FRIDAY: Meet Guppy!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In this week’s “Fur Baby Friday,” get ready to meet an almost 1-year-old mix dog named Guppy! The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina came on WITN’s “ENC at THREE” in an effort to help find this pup a forever home...

FUR BABY FRIDAY - GUPPY (7.7.2023) (WITN)

And here Guppy is with WITN’s Natalie Parsons...

NATALIE, MORGAN & GUPPY! (WITN)

“‘Guppy is a true gem! She just wants to be loved and have a special person to call her own forever. It breaks my heart to know that she was an owner surrender and that she’s been living outdoors. She deserves better and a second chance. I truly think that she would do well in any home. Nothing that a little loving, consistency and training can’t do.” -Natalie

Watch the ABOVE VIDEO to find out exactly what type of forever home little Jeff would thrive in! :)

Here are a few “Fur Baby Friday” alumni whose search continues for a forever home: Bubbles, Charlotte and Mist!

You can meet those dogs and many others at the HSEC’s ADOPTION EVENT happening on Saturday:

ADOPTION EVENT - SATURDAY, JULY 8, 2023 (WITN)

In this week’s segment, WITN’s Natalie Parsons chats with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s Morgan says that the “Flower Power Fundraiser” is still ongoing through October if you’re still interested in purchasing flowers.

FLOWER POWER FUNDRAISER (WITN)

