First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms expected Sunday and Monday

Damaging winds and hail are expected as a cold front pushes through the East
Incoming storms are expected to surpass the severe weather threshold over ENC.
Incoming storms are expected to surpass the severe weather threshold over ENC.(WITN Weather)
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Sunday and Monday will be First Alert Weather Days due the potential for severe thunderstorms. The storms will have added support from an incoming cold front, increasing the speed of the storms and the threat of damaging wind gusts. The storms are expected to arrive in the afternoon and last through the evening both days. Severe wind gusts will be the most widespread threat we see. Hail will also be possible and the tornado threat looks low.

Strong storms over the next two evenings could set the stage for localized flooding Sunday night. Rainfall totals on both Saturday and Sunday are expected to reach between half an inch to an inch and a half. Monday’s rainfall is expected to range between a quarter to three quarters of an inch, more manageable for our streams and rivers.

