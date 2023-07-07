Duplin County road closes for multiple pipe replacements

MAGNOLIA, N.C. (WITN) - For the next couple of weeks, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will close a Duplin County highway at several locations to work on pipes.

Starting Monday, and lasting until July 24th, eight locations along Highway 903 in Magnolia and Sampson County will be closed to upgrade pipes. The roads will be closed until they are resurfaced.

The department says drivers will be detoured to Highways 421, 41, and 117 to access either side of the closure.

Drivers are encouraged to allow for extra travel time for their commutes and remain cautious in areas where crews are working.

