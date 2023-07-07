Advertise With Us
DEPUTIES: Child abductor arrested after traffic stop on 4th of July

Alejandro Hernandez Vazquez
Alejandro Hernandez Vazquez(Nash County Sheriffs Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement in the east found a missing teen after pulling a car over early July 4.

Nash County Sheriff’s Office says they pulled Alejandro Vazquez near mile maker 138 traveling northbound on Interstate 95 just after midnight on Tuesday.

While questioning Vazquez, they say they learned the 16-year-old girl with him was traveling with him was reported missing from Coral Spring Police Department in Florida five hours earlier.

WITN is told the family did not know Vazquez, nor did he have permission to cross state lines with the teenager. The teen was taken to the Wake County jail to wait for her family to come get her.

Deputies say they also found two vape cartridge THC pens in the center console of the white Audi Q5 they were traveling in.

Vazquez was taken to the Nash County jail and charged with abduction of a child, felony possession of synthetic cannabinoid possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor under a $505,000 secured bond.

His first court appearance was July 6.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

