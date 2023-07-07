Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Classic summer time pattern brings P.M. storms to the East

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With morning sunshine becoming the standard over today and tomorrow, heat will climb quickly through the a.m. hours. Temperatures will go from the low to mid 70s to the low 90s over the next two afternoons. The combination of heat and humidity, dew points will be in the mid 70s, will result in afternoon thunderstorms. Storms will start to develop in the early afternoon, fully maturing in the early evening and gradually fading by midnight. The threat of severe weather remains low, but not nonexistent.

A cold front will arrive Sunday, increasing the organization of storms over the latter half of the day. Highs will still hit the low 90s despite the incoming system stretching mid to upper level cloud cover across ENC skies. Storms will start to kickoff in the mid afternoon and reach peak strength in the evening. Rainfall totals will likely range between half an inch to a full inch. Slightly cooler air will arrive on Monday, dropping highs back to the mid 80s and sending overnight lows into the upper 60s. The lower humidity will help reduce rain chances on a daily basis next week until we see southerly winds push our dew points back up on Thursday and Friday.

