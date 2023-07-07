Advertise With Us
Beaufort County man reported missing after leaving ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville last month

Arnold Dombi
Arnold Dombi(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a man who has been missing since leaving ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville on June 21st.

The sheriff’s office says 64-year-old Arnold Dombi suffers from cognitive impairment.

He was last seen driving a 2008 white Toyota Yaris with NC registration RCP-3954.

Arnold is approximately 5′ 9″ tall and weighs approximately 230 lbs. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Dombi is asked to call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 252-946-7111 or Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at 252-974-640.

