Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old boy in Florida

Leon Scarborough, 12, has been reported missing from St. Lucie County, Florida.
Leon Scarborough, 12, has been reported missing from St. Lucie County, Florida.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued Friday for a 12-year-old boy in St. Lucie County, Florida.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Leon Scarborough has been missing since Thursday from Fort Pierce.

He is described as white, 5-foot-6, 130 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a dark-colored shirt, dark-colored shorts and yellow Crocs. He is known to wear a large silver chain around his neck.

The boy may be in the company of Tracey Scarborough, 54. Scarborough is described as a white man who is bald with hazel eyes, 6-foot-tall and 180 pounds.

If seen, do not approach. Contact law enforcement by calling 911 or by calling St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office at 772-465-5770.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot including a baby.
Baby shot in New Bern has died; community canvass this afternoon
The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. downstream from the Port Terminal boating access in...
PITT COUNTY: Two injured after boats collide on Tar River
The fire was reported around 4:45 p.m.
GUC: Straight-line winds brought down power poles that sparked church fire
Officials were battling a fire, while fixing dismantled power lines
Pastor reflects on scary moment of seeing power lines fall and spark fire on his church’s roof
The fire was reported around 4:45 p.m.
Greenville Boulevard closed due to church fire, downed power lines

Latest News

FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
Woman arrested outside Taylor Swift’s beachfront Rhode Island home on trespassing charge
Paul Jamrowski, father of Jordan Anchondo and father in law of Andre Anchondo, who both died in...
White gunman to be sentenced for killing 23 people in a racist Walmart attack in a Texas border city
One suspect in an armed robbery spree was killed and two others were captured, officials in...
Suspect killed, officer wounded as robbery spree ends with pursuit, shootout on Ohio interstate
Incoming storms are expected to surpass the severe weather threshold over ENC.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms expected Sunday and Monday
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Classic summer time pattern brings P.M. storms to the East