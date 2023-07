ALBERTSON, N.C. (WITN) - A new traffic pattern is coming to Duplin County next week.

The intersection of Highway 111 and Outlaw Bridge Road was chosen to become an all-way stop based on safety and traffic concerns.

The DOT says crews will install pavement markings and stop signs on Monday.

Drivers should be alert to workers and the new traffic pattern.

