Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

African-American Education Museum set to open in Washington

P.S. Jones High School
P.S. Jones High School(WITN)
By Justin Lundy
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - An African American Education Museum is set to open at a school that was used for black children before schools were integrated.

P.S. Jones High School, which was established in 1924 for black students from 1st through 12th grade, is finally getting the recognition it deserves.

The museum Curator, Alice Mill-Sadler, attended this school in the 60′s and says prominent black leaders nearly 100 years ago advocated for schools like this.

“Julius Rosenwald and Booker T. Washington came to Washington in the early 1920′s to advocate for funding for schools for rural areas in Beaufort County,” Sadler said.

Raymond Lawrence graduated in 1967 and tells me his fondest memory was playing on the football team and winning a few championships.

In 1968 the school was forced to integrate under state law. A day Sadler remembers happened in her junior year of high school.

“My mom called and said you’ve got to come home right now and I was like what’s going on and she said you’ve been drafted to the white school,” Sadler said.

That school was Washington High.

Sadler says a lot of memorabilia that belonged to P.S. Jones High School students were thrown away or misplaced as a result of integration.

And now nearly five decades later, through funding from the community, she hopes the museum will keep history alive for future generations to know what black people fought for.

The ribbon cutting for the museum will take place on Saturday at noon, right off North Pierce Street in Washington.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire was reported around 4:45 p.m.
Greenville Boulevard closed due to church fire, downed power lines
Two people were shot including a baby.
Baby shot in New Bern has died; community canvass Friday afternoon
Police have identified the man who died early Tuesday morning.
UPDATE: Greenville police name man found dead at Planet Fitness
Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed on Thursday a North Carolina Senate Bill that requires doctors and...
North Carolina governor vetoes trio of LGBTQ+ restrictions in ongoing fight with GOP supermajority
Jahmire Patterson
Man charged with killing stepdad, wounding mom in Washington County shooting

Latest News

Dick Sheridan
Dick Sheridan, former N.C. State football coach, dies at 81
The Onslow County Library has installed metal detectors for added security.
Public library installs metal detector as a safety precaution
North Carolina state Rep. Allison Dahle, a Wake County Democrat, questions Nash County...
NC Governor vetoes three bills aimed at LGBTQ youth
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Weekend Heat, Humidity, and Storms