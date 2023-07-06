Advertise With Us
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Weekend Heat, Humidity, and Storms

Same Pattern Hangs Around Until Tuesday
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - While temperatures were technically lower than the past few days, humidity still made it feel like 97-103°F at times. Expect more of the same in the next few days. Daily storm chances too.

As for rain chances, we’ll continue to dodge scattered showers and storms for the next several days. The severe threat looks low into the weekend. Still, watch for flash flooding and damaging wind gusts with any stronger storms. Friday and Saturday look more scattered to isolated before the rain coverage becomes more widespread on Sunday and Monday.

After Monday’s rain, we may get a welcome break in the rain chances. Afternoon highs return to the low to mid-90s during our break and heat indices may still reach heat advisory criteria a couple of days.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

