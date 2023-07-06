Trees damage multiple homes after storm in Craven County

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Severe storms impacted start times for some fireworks shows, and damaged homes in parts of the east Tuesday in parts of eastern North Carolina.

Multiple homes in the Fairfield Harbour community in Craven County reported trees completely uprooted, and several homes with severe damage from the storm.

Craven County Emergency Services says they received several calls late last night from the Fairfield Harbour community. Trees were also reported down near Broad Creek Road.

“There was a rushing noise and I decided to vacate that part of the house because I could see the trees and as soon as I got into our main living room I heard the big thunk and I told my husband we got a tree down,” said Fairfield Harbour resident, Katherine Van Leewen. Van Leewen said the tree near their yard landed on the corner of her home.

“There wasn’t that much hail there you know I was watching out the window and you know you could see a few flying by,” said Sue Spivak, also a resident of the Fairfield Harbour community.

Craven County EMS no injuries were reported from any of the damage. Tree service crews have begun cleaning up parts of the community.

