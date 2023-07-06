Advertise With Us
Swimming advisory lifted from Kill Devil Hills site

North Carolina Marine Fisheries
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - State experts said that bacteria levels returned to safe numbers at an Outer Banks swimming spot.

A swimming advisory posted on June 28 for Colington Harbour in Kill Devil Hills has been lifted. After monitoring, state experts say bacteria in the water have returned to safe levels.

North Carolina Marine Fisheries reports they will continue to monitor all recreational swimming sites for bacteria levels through the summer into October.

