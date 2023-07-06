Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Southwest Airlines flight diverted after attendant, passengers receive bomb threat

A Southwest flight from Las Vegas to Maui was diverted to Oakland due to an alleged bomb threat.
A Southwest flight from Las Vegas to Maui was diverted to Oakland due to an alleged bomb threat.(Arizona's Family | File image)
By KHNL Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A plane heading to Hawaii had to be diverted after an alleged bomb threat was announced to passengers and crew.

KHNL reports the incident happened on Monday on a Southwest Airlines flight that departed Las Vegas en route to Maui.

According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, flight 3316 was diverted nearly two hours after takeoff to Oakland.

A flight attendant and others onboard reported receiving a threatening picture that was AirDropped onto their phone regarding a bomb on the plane.

A passenger on board said that after landing in Oakland an officer boarded the plane along with police K-9s to search the cabin and items on the plane.

Authorities didn’t announce any immediate arrests.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire was reported around 4:45 p.m.
Greenville Boulevard closed due to church fire, downed power lines
Police have identified the man who died early Tuesday morning.
UPDATE: Greenville police name man found dead at Planet Fitness
Two people were shot including a baby.
Baby shot in New Bern has died; community canvass Friday afternoon
Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed on Thursday a North Carolina Senate Bill that requires doctors and...
North Carolina governor vetoes trio of LGBTQ+ restrictions in ongoing fight with GOP supermajority
Jahmire Patterson
Man charged with killing stepdad, wounding mom in Washington County shooting

Latest News

Two people were shot including a baby.
Baby shot in New Bern has died; community canvass Friday afternoon
Honda is recalling 124,077 vehicles because of potential brake failure.
Honda recalls 124K vehicles due to potential brake failure
Houston police said prosecutors have declined to bring false report charges against Janie...
Texas man reported missing as a teen in 2015 returned home the next day, police say
The fire was reported around 4:45 p.m.
GUC: Straight-line winds brought down power poles that sparked church fire