Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

PITT COUNTY: Two injured after boats collide on Tar River

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. downstream from the Port Terminal boating access in...
The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. downstream from the Port Terminal boating access in Greenville.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State Wildlife officers are investigating after two boats collided on the Tar River this afternoon in Pitt County

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. downstream from the Port Terminal Boat Access, just outside Greenville.

Brad Brewington with Pitt County EMS told WITN that the two boats collided as they were coming around a bend in the river. He said the husband and wife on one boat were thrown overboard by the collision.

That boat began spinning in the water and then struck a sandbar, enabling the husband to get back onboard and then rescue his wife, Brewington said.

The two headed toward the boat dock, meeting first responders from Greenville Fire/Rescue and Pactolus Volunteer Fire & Rescue.

The other boat managed to get to the boat ramp before rescuers arrived.

Brewington said the woman had a deep cut, while a man on the other boat had minor injuries as well.

No one was transported by ambulance because of the collision.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire was reported around 4:45 p.m.
Greenville Boulevard closed due to church fire, downed power lines
Two people were shot including a baby.
Baby shot in New Bern has died; community canvass Friday afternoon
Police have identified the man who died early Tuesday morning.
UPDATE: Greenville police name man found dead at Planet Fitness
Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed on Thursday a North Carolina Senate Bill that requires doctors and...
North Carolina governor vetoes trio of LGBTQ+ restrictions in ongoing fight with GOP supermajority
Jahmire Patterson
Man charged with killing stepdad, wounding mom in Washington County shooting

Latest News

MIXING WITH MAGGIE (7.6.2023)
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Garlic Parmesan Zucchini Chips
Cape Hatteras Lighthouse restoration project
Two people were shot including a baby.
Baby shot in New Bern has died; community canvass Friday afternoon
The fire was reported around 4:45 p.m.
GUC: Straight-line winds brought down power poles that sparked church fire