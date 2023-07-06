PITT COUNTY: Two injured after boats collide on Tar River

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State Wildlife officers are investigating after two boats collided on the Tar River this afternoon in Pitt County

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. downstream from the Port Terminal Boat Access, just outside Greenville.

Brad Brewington with Pitt County EMS told WITN that the two boats collided as they were coming around a bend in the river. He said the husband and wife on one boat were thrown overboard by the collision.

That boat began spinning in the water and then struck a sandbar, enabling the husband to get back onboard and then rescue his wife, Brewington said.

The two headed toward the boat dock, meeting first responders from Greenville Fire/Rescue and Pactolus Volunteer Fire & Rescue.

The other boat managed to get to the boat ramp before rescuers arrived.

Brewington said the woman had a deep cut, while a man on the other boat had minor injuries as well.

No one was transported by ambulance because of the collision.

